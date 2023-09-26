Ahan Shetty visits LalbaughCha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor Ahan Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared pictures from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

He wore a white kurta and can be seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha to mark the auspicious day.

"Jai Shree Ganesh", he wrote with the post.

His father and actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan among others visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a Lord Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai, during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a place of worship founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look was unveiled earlier on Friday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada' and this year the festival commenced on September 19. The auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.It is believed that Lord Ganesh arrives on Earth during the festival and after the 10 days of blessings he showers on his devotees, he returns back to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on 'Kailash Parvat'.

Talking about Ahan's work front, he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience.

