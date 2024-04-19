Ahead of his birthday, Tahir Raj Bhasin shares excitement about 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' sequel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : As his birthday is around the corner, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin took a moment to reflect on his journey and the love that he has received through the years.

He also expressed excitement about 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' sequel.

"It will be my biggest year in the industry with the sequel of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein! So, I'm feeling extremely happy and grateful for this birthday. To have a huge project like this under my belt that is a sequel to my super hit series makes this birthday really thrilling for me," he said.

"I have been shooting for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and I'm feeling creatively very satiated. I'm an actor who wants to constantly reinvent myself on screen and I'm blessed that those reinventions have been loved and appreciated by the industry, by the media as well as by audiences. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project that keeps giving me love even now. I'm constantly bombarded on my social media with questions about the series. The love and the anticipation is palpable," Tahir added.

Set in the fictional north Indian town of Onkara, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva's clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

The show's first season premiered on the streamer on January 14. The eight-episode series draws its title from the famous Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol song from the hit 1993 film 'Baazigar'.

