Ahead of I-Day 2024, a lookback at iconic headgears worn by PM Modi in the last decade

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Over the past decade, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become renowned not just for his political acumen but also for his distinctive and symbolic headgear worn during Independence Day celebrations.

From traditional turbans to innovative hats, each piece has often carried cultural, regional, and political significance, reflecting the diversity and unity of India.

As the nation celebrates another Independence Day tomorrow, let's take a look back at the most iconic headgears donned by PM Modi during these annual celebrations.

1. Traditional Rajasthani turban

On his first Independence Day as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi sported a vibrant Rajasthani turban, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The turban was notable for its vibrant colours and patterns. It was primarily a mix of shades of orange, yellow, and green, which are colours often associated with celebration and festivity in Indian culture. The design featured a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, showcasing intricate patterns and a modern twist to the classic Rajasthani turban style. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

2. Criss-cross Rajasthani-styled turban

In his 2015 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking fashion statement with a yellow turban that featured multi-coloured criss-cross lines. The design included shades of yellow along with accents of red and deep green, creating a vibrant and eye-catching look. The turban had a long trail that extended down to his ankles, which is a characteristic feature of many traditional Indian turbans. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

3. Vibrant tie-dye turban

During 2016 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a vibrant tie-dye turban that featured hues of pink and yellow. The turban was characterised by its unique patterns, which included a blend of colours that not only highlighted his personal flair but also represented India's rich cultural heritage. The choice of a tie-dye design was particularly notable, as it added a festive touch to the occasion, aligning with the celebratory spirit of Independence Day. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

4. Vibrant yellow turban

On August 15, 2017, Prime Minister Modi wore a vibrant yellow turban with intricate traditional and geometric patterns. This festive and colourful turban reflected cultural heritage and national pride, aligning with the positive, forward-looking themes of his Independence Day speech. The design combined tradition with a modern flair. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

5. Saffron turban

In his 2018 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a striking saffron turban adorned with red patterns. This vibrant headgear featured a long trail that extended nearly to his ankles. The choice of saffron is often associated with sacrifice and courage. He also wore a white stole with a broad geometric patterned border. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

6. Ode to Indian heritage

On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire at the Red Fort combined tradition and modernity. His resplendent saffron turban, adorned with intricate embroidery, symbolised national pride. Complementing it was a richly patterned stole, reflecting India's artisanal heritage. Together, they created a powerful visual statement of unity and progress against the historic backdrop. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

7. 2020 Independence Day

For his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi wore a striking saffron and cream turban, symbolising cultural pride. He paired it with a white kurta and churidar, complemented by an orange and white scarf draped over his shoulders. The ensemble combined traditional elegance with national significance. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

8. A tapestry of tradition and resilience

For the 2021 Independence Day speech, and to address the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi wore a saffron turban with vibrant red patterns and a flowing pink trail. He paired it with a sleek white kurta and a fitted churidar, all under a rich blue jacket. A white scarf with a saffron border completed the look. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

9. I-Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's Independence Day by addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. His attire for this significant occasion was both traditional and symbolic. He wore a white kurta paired with a churidar pyjama and a baby-blue Nehru jacket. Notably, he also sported a white turban adorned with orange and green stripes, which are reminiscent of the Indian national flag. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

10. Bandhani print turban

On August 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's 77th Independence Day with a vibrant and traditional appearance at the Red Fort in Delhi. For this significant occasion, he wore a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban featuring a bandhani print that included shades of yellow, green, and red. This turban was complemented by an off-white kurta and churidar, along with a black V-neck jacket, highlighted with a pocket square of geometric patterns. (Image/YouTube/@NarendraModi)

As PM Modi continues to use these headgears as a medium of cultural expression, each piece not only adds a unique flavour to the Independence Day celebrations but also sends a powerful message of unity in diversity. His choices reflect a conscious effort to honour the myriad cultures that make up the Indian subcontinent, reinforcing the rich tapestry of the nation's heritage.

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15, 2024.

