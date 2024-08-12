Ahead of I-Day, Brinda Dahal says 'I'm from Nepal, but my heart beats for India'

Mumbai, Aug 12 As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, actress Brinda Dahal has shared her heartfelt thoughts on the significance of this day, and her own journey of embracing India as her home.

Brinda, who portrays Vaishnavi in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' is originally from Nepal, and has expressed a deep connection to India and its culture.

Talking about the same, Brinda shared: "Actually, I am from Nepal but by heart I am Indian. Independence means freedom, and when India got independence from the British, everyone understood the true essence of freedom and how it can transform a country. The upcoming Independence Day is the first one I will celebrate in India, and I am so excited for this celebration."

The diva said her favorite patriotic movie is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Swades', adding how the storyline and SRK's acting is fabulous.

"I also love the song 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari.' Whenever I hear this song, my eyes fill with tears. If I ever get a chance to play a patriotic character, I would love to portray Indira Gandhi," she said.

She further went on to say, "I think India’s pride is the people of the country. I am Nepali, but they accept me in my character and praise me for my skills. Now I am Indian, and I feel so proud to be an Indian."

"From my side, Happy Independence Day to everyone. Like our country, stay independent, believe in yourself, and always look forward," she added.

'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' tells the story of Vaishnavi (played by Brinda), an orphan who holds a deep reverence for Chhathi Maiyya, whom she regards as her mother.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee portrays Chhathi Maiyya, the divine figure who offers protection and guidance to her devotees. The show beautifully captures the essence of devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, highlighting her role in leading her worshippers through life's challenges and celebrating the victory of good over evil.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor