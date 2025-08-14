Ahead of Independence Day, Lets Look at Ranveer Singh As the Most Loved Cop of the Cop Universe, Simmba!

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. With his incredible acting skills, he has delivered many iconic characters in blockbuster films. One among them is undoubtedly Simmba from Simmba, in which he portrayed every emotion to perfection and emerged as the most loved cop in the cop universe. Now, ahead of Independence Day, it’s the perfect time to revisit his brilliant portrayal of Simmba and how he ruled the audience’s hearts.

Ranveer Singh made his entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Simmba, notorious, fearless, romantic, flamboyant, a champion against injustice, and carrying a swag of his own. Ranveer truly proved there could not be anyone better than him to play Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba. He built the physique of a cop, carried his wit along, and impressed everyone with his dialogues, delivering a masterclass in blending action with humour.

Moreover, Ranveer Singh made a thrilling comeback as the flamboyant and fearless cop, Simmba, in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. From his grand entry to his dynamic presence in the climax, Singh’s performance was nothing short of electrifying, reigniting the audience’s excitement and reinforcing his irreplaceable charm. While his character left a significant impact, it was the dialogues that played a pivotal role. Lines like, “Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hain — apne matlab ke liye,” and “Bhau, je mala maahit naahi te sanga. Tell me what I don’t know,” went on to become iconic forever.

Apart from this, Ranveer is now gearing up for yet another remarkable performance in Dhurandhar. While fans were eagerly awaiting to see him in a new avatar, the first look of the film has created quite a stir. With long hair, a beard, and an intense look while performing daredevil action sequences, Ranveer has left everyone stunned. The anticipation for Dhurandhar has now reached fever pitch, with all eyes on its release on 5th December 2025.