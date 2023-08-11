Ahead of Independence Day, Vipul Shah pays homage to real-life commandos at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], August 11: Marking the release of his web series 'Commando', producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Friday visited National War Memorial in Delhi to pay homage to real-life commandos.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said, “The commandos of our country or the person who is in uniform is a true hero and the stories of such heroes should be spread to the people. Even if it is fictional it should be presented and with this thought, we started 'Commando'. And now we are bringing their stories in the form of a web show. I think it is our good fortune that we can create these stories and take them to the people.”

Prem Parija, who essays the lead role in the series, was also present along with Shah at the National War Memorial.

'Commando' series sees Prem Parija sharing screen space with Adah Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

On being asked about his experience working with Adah, Prem said, "It feels like she is my childhood friend. She is extremely funny. It did not feel like I have worked with her for the first time."

The Commando web series is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor