Ahead of India-Pak T20 match, Fahmaan Khan recollects his favourite contest between arch-rivals

Mumbai, June 9 Actor Fahmaan Khan, who is known for ‘Imlie’, ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and others, is looking forward to the thrilling ICC T20 World Cup contest between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The actor reminisced about his favourite cricket match, recalling the time when Pakistani bowlers Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis were hit all over the ground by the formidable opening duo of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sharing his predictions for today’s game, Fahmaan said: “Any cricket match for me is very exciting. But when it comes down to the World Cup, it's a huge platform. Now that India and Pakistan matches only happen in the World Cup, it is extraordinary, and it just feels like you need a national holiday on that day. It's a beautiful experience to watch an India-Pakistan match.”

He continued, “My prediction is that India is going to beat Pakistan one-sided. But as a cricket enthusiast, I believe the match should be even and competitive. In the end, India should win. India will win, and they will.”

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are always high-stakes and full of emotions.

Fahmaan explained how the India vs. Pakistan games are the most thrilling to watch.

He shared, “The most favourite match I have ever watched was India versus Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup, when Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis were taken to the cleaners by Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Oh man, that was incredible to watch. I still get goosebumps when I think about it. That was one of the best matches I’ve seen between India and Pakistan. Another memorable match was when Virat Kohli finished the T20 match in the World Cup. What a match that was, and how he finished it."

Talking about the immense amount of pressure the players go through, Fahmaan shared: “I think there is immense pressure that we all have to consider. The entire world is watching, the entire country is rooting for you, and the entire ground is buzzing. Obviously, there's a huge amount of pressure, but I think players who reach that level have adapted to it. They have worked through the pressure and come out on the brighter side. If you don’t take it positively, then you can’t be on the winning side of the team or even be on the team. Virat Kohli is a perfect example of that.”

