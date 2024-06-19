Ahead of International Yoga Day, Vidisha Srivastava shares her homemade yoga props

Mumbai, June 19 Ahead of the International Day of Yoga (June 21), actress Vidisha Srivastava has shared the props she uses while doing yoga at home, revealing how she takes help from the walls for balance and uses plastic wires for jumping ropes and yoga straps.

Yoga practitioners frequently discover resourceful approaches to enrich their practice by employing common household objects. These original, customised homemade props provide both motivation and functionality.

Talking about the DIY (do-it-yourself) props, Vidisha, who plays Anita Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', said: "Maintaining a stretched body and a calm mind is essential for focused action. My yoga practice and homemade props have been invaluable in achieving this calmness. For example, I use walls for balance in standing poses or to deepen stretches whenever possible."

"I’ve also repurposed unused plastic wires into jump ropes because I enjoy jumping, and they also serve as yoga straps, assisting with stretching and improving flexibility. Sometimes, I use filled water bottles as weights or to support certain poses, like yoga blocks. Let’s roll out our mats and invest in ourselves -- after all, a healthy body means a healthy mind."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

