Ahead of Jan 9 Release, ‘The RajaSaab’ Makers Promise a Grand Horror-Fantasy Spectacle

With just days to go for its grand Sankranti arrival on January 9, the buzz around Rebel Star Prabhas’ horror-fantasy entertainer The RajaSaab reached a fever pitch at its lavish pre-release event in Hyderabad, where among the film’s key voices — director Maruthi, producer TG Vishwa Prasad, and leading ladies Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan laid bare the scale, emotion, and conviction powering this ambitious spectacle.

Setting the tone, director Maruthi delivered an emotional and revealing address, saying, “The reason I am standing on this stage today is because of the support you have given me. Two people stood strongly behind ‘The Raja Saab’: Prabhas garu and Vishwa Prasad garu. Vishwa Prasad garu and the entire People Media team put their lives into this film.”

Recalling his first narration to Prabhas, Maruthi added, “After listening to it, Prabhas garu laughed a lot. He did not need to do this film… With Prabhas garu, we did not just make a film; we made a large-scale movie. After adding background score, while watching the scenes, tears came to my eyes. I became emotional watching Prabhas garu’s performance… If even one scene in this film disappoints any of you, I will give you my home address - come and meet me.”

Backing this confidence was producer TG Vishwa Prasad, who stressed the sheer ambition behind the project. He said, “This is the biggest film we have made with the biggest star in People Media Factory. Many thought it was a small film, but we worked for three years to make ‘The RajaSaab’. As Maruthi garu said, this film will not disappoint even a single person. Globally, ‘The RajaSaab’ will be the biggest film in the horror-fantasy genre.”

Echoing the excitement from the cast, Nidhhi Agerwal said, “Acting alongside India’s biggest superstar Prabhas garu feels like a dream come true. Words cannot express how good he is as a person. Thanks to Maruthi garu for giving me the opportunity to act in ‘The RajaSaab’… Thaman gave beautiful music. Let us all celebrate ‘The RajaSaab’ in theatres.”

Meanwhile, Malavika Mohanan reflected on making her Tollywood entry with a film of this scale and substance. She said, “I never imagined that I would enter Tollywood with a prestigious movie like ‘The RajaSaab’, acting alongside a pan-India star like Prabhas garu. Usually, heroines get only romance and songs, but director Maruthi garu gave me the opportunity to do romance, songs, comedy, drama, and action as well.”

With its January 9 release locked, 'The RajaSaab' is positioning itself as a high-voltage holiday attraction — a horror-fantasy entertainer mounted on scale, emotion, and unwavering belief from its makers, ready to test its magic at the box office in just a few days.