Ahead of Maharashtra Divas, Sumeet Raghvan reflects on deep ties with Marathi theatre, language and culture

Mumbai, April 30 Actor Sumeet Raghvan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, has spoken up on the influence of Maharashtrian culture in his life ahead of the Maharashtra Day. The actor said that although his roots are from south India, Mumbai, the state capital is his ‘Karmabhoomi’ and ‘Janmabhoomi’.

The actor took a moment to reflect on what the day means to him personally. Having built a stellar career across Marathi and Hindi cinema and television shows, Sumeet celebrates the state’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

Talking about the same, he said, “May 1 marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra, an incredibly important day for all of us. Maharashtra isn’t just a state; it’s an identity, a legacy. And Mumbai is not only the economic capital of India but also of Maharashtra. Though I come from a South Indian background, my roots have grown deep into this state. I’ve performed extensively in Marathi theatre, I’m married to a Marathi mulgi, and both my children have studied in Marathi schools”.

He further mentioned, “In my belief, anyone who lives in Maharashtra is a Maharashtrian at heart. My father tongue is Tamil, my mother tongue is Kannada but my heart’s tongue is Marathi. I proudly work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, and I carry this cultural blend with great pride. I am a proud Mumbaikar and even prouder to be associated with the richness of the Marathi language and its legacy. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra”.

As Maharashtra celebrates its formation on May 1, Sumeet celebrates the state’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ beautifully captures the daily struggles of the modern Indian middle-class family, the show is rooted in values and Sumeet embodies these ideals in real life. A true Mumbaikar having deep ties with Marathi theatre and language.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ airs on Sony SAB from Monday to Saturday.

