Ahead of release, makers of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey accused of plagiarism?

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming sports drama Jersey has landed in legal trouble with the makers being accused of plagiarism. According to a E-times report, a writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has filed a case against the makers, alleging that the film's story/script is his. The matter is to be heard by Justice Chagla in Mumbai High Court, today. Earlier, in the day the makers had issued a statement announcing the new release date.

In a statement earlier, Gill had said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.” 'Jersey' is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. The film was slated for December 2021 release earlier. Due to the pandemic, the film was postponed until the makers announced April 14, 2022, as the release date. Now, the latest development has forced makers to push the release of the film by a week. Jersey is a story of the human spirit and a celebration of an underdog's triumph. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Ronit Kamra.

