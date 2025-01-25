Ahead of Republic Day, Apoorva Arora visits Cellular Jail in Port Blair

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman ahead of the Republic Day.

The iconic site, known as "Kala Pani", holds deep significance in India's struggle for independence.

Apoorva paid her respects to the countless freedom fighters who endured unimaginable hardships within the walls of the infamous prison. She explored the premises and spent time reflecting on the sacrifices made by India’s heroes.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “It’s an overwhelming experience to stand in a place that embodies the pain, courage, and sacrifices of countless freedom fighters. I always thought I understood the meaning of freedom, but walking through these walls, I realized I didn’t truly grasp its weight. The resilience and determination that shaped our nation’s history come alive here”.

She further mentioned, “It’s a humbling reminder of what it took to achieve independence. Visiting the Cellular Jail has deepened my respect and gratitude for those who gave their everything so we could live in a free India. Their legacy inspires us to build a future worthy of their sacrifices”.

The Cellular Jail was constructed between 1896 and 1906, stands as a stark reminder of colonial oppression and the indomitable spirit of India's freedom fighters. Apoorva’s visit, ahead of Republic Day, draws attention to the significance of remembering the sacrifices that built the nation and the importance of safeguarding the hard-won freedom.

Earlier, the actress had shared her opinion on the need for proper healthcare for women. The actress, who has battled PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) related symptoms, has said that despite significant advances in medical science and healthcare, there remains a notable lack of research focused on the female body.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the film ‘Nazariya’, directed by Palash Muchhal.

