Ahead of 'Stranger Things' finale, fans to be treated with full rewatch of previous seasons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Ahead of the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things', fans across the world will be treated to a special full rewatch of the previous seasons.

The show, which has been entertaining audiences with its heart-pounding thrills, 80s nostalgia, and unforgettable characters focused on Hawkins and the ominous 'Upside Down' for nearly a decade, is set to draw curtains with the last season this year.

Months before the finale premieres, fans can rewatch all the previous seasons on Stranger Things social channels and Tudum.com, starting from September 29.

Notably, Stranger Things Season 5 will arrive on Netflix in three unmissable drops, with Volume 1 set to premiere on November 26, 2025 (four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve.

The final chapter will be set in the fall of 1987, showing Hawkins scarred by the opening of the Rift. While the heroes are united by a single goal to find and kill Vecna, the latter has vanished.

"Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone the full party standing together, one last time," the makers stated, as per the press release.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, the show features Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, among others.

