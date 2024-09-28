Ahead of World Heart Day, Actor Bhagyashree emphasizes positive thinking, importance of nutrition for heart health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : As World Heart Day approaches, actress and certified nutritionist Bhagyashree is raising awareness about the increasing heart health issues India is facing.

During a recent event in Indore, she shared crucial insights with both medical professionals and the public on the significance of heart health, nutrition, and preventive care.

In an interview with ANI, Bhagyashree highlighted the necessity of maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

She stated, "It's essential to stay happy; whatever is happening, think of it as God's will. If something bad happens, God is making you strongermaintain that positive thinking."

The actress underscored the importance of nutrition in achieving overall well-being. "Along with staying positive, it's also crucial to consider what you're eating. You might be working out, but are you ensuring important nutritional intake?" she questioned.

She also emphasized that a healthy diet goes beyond just proteins and carbohydrates. "It's not just about eating protein and carbs; healthy fats like ghee are often avoided because people believe they are too fatty and unhealthy. By doing this, you miss out on important nutrition for your body," she explained.

Bhagyashree noted that many individuals struggle to find balance in their eating habits, which is critical for good health. "Listen to your bodyhow can you be healthy if you over-exercise and don't provide your body with proper nutrition?" she said.

Addressing concerns about managing stress, particularly in light of rising heart attack rates among the youth, she remarked, "People have always worked hard; it's not a new phenomenon. However, it's vital to create a balance between your work and personal life. If you believe that simply overworking is hard work, stress will certainly follow. Learning to balance your work and personal life is key to maintaining a happy heart."

World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, raises awareness about cardiovascular health and encourages individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles.

The day emphasizes the importance of heart disease prevention through education, nutrition, exercise, and regular check-ups, aiming to inspire people globally to prioritize their heart health for a better quality of life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor