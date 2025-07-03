Ahmed Khan remembers Saroj Khan on her death anniversary: ‘Losing her was deeply personal’

Mumbai, July 3 On the occasion of Saroj Khan’s death anniversary, choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan fondly remembered the legendary dance guru, calling her loss ‘deeply personal and emotional.’

Ahmed worked with Saroj Khan in the blockbuster film “Mr. India” and later replaced the late choreographer in Aamir Khan’s movie “Rangeela” due to date issues. Remembering Saroj Khan, Khan shared there isn't a day when he does not miss or remember her. She was and always will be his family.

Ahmed Khan began his career as a background dancer under Saroj Khan’s guidance, and the two shared a close bond. She was more than just a teacher to him—she was like a mother and a strong support in his early career.

The director said, “She was like a mother figure to me, and I have known her since I was a child. She always took care of me on the sets and treated me like a son. Losing her was very personal, and there isn't a day when I don't miss or remember her. She was and always will be family.”

Saroj Khan, fondly known as Masterji, passed away due to cardiac arrest on 3 July 2020. She was 71. The three-time National Award-winning choreographer was known for crafting moves for over 2,000 songs during her career. Some of her most memorable works include chart-toppers like “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from “Beta,” “Ek Do Teen” from “Tezaab,” and “Hawa Hawai” from Mr. India among many others.

Saroj Khan’s final film was “Kalank,” featuring Madhuri Dixit. Her passing was mourned by many in the film industry; From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, several celebrities paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary choreographer.

SRK wrote in a tweet, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving, & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”

