Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan Postpones His Mumbai Event in Solidarity with Victims

The recent news of a tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad has shocked everyone. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, crashed while en route to London. This major accident has put the lives of all 242 passengers in danger, and details about how many have survived and how many have lost their lives are awaited. In the wake of this Ahmedabad plane crash, actor Salman Khan has taken a significant decision. Salman was scheduled to participate in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) event happening in Mumbai today. However, this event has been canceled and postponed due to the tragedy. Both Salman Khan and the event organizers have jointly made this important decision.

A statement was released by Ishan Lokhande, founder of the Indian Supercross Racing League, saying,

“We have all received the extremely distressing news of today’s tragic incident. In this difficult time, the Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand united with the entire nation. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to all families affected by this accident. The decision to postpone the event to a later date has been taken responsibly and jointly.” Salman Khan’s decision to postpone the event in light of the Ahmedabad plane crash has received widespread support.

Also Read: Air India Plane Crash: 20 Students Feared Dead at BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad

At Ahmedabad airport, shortly after takeoff for London, the Boeing AI-171 aircraft’s engine failed within two minutes. The pilot had only about a minute to react, but the plane was flying at such a low altitude that there was little he could do. The plane crashed into trees, causing a major accident. Following the crash, huge flames and smoke rose so high that the smoke could be seen from two kilometers away in Ahmedabad. The buildings where the plane crashed were completely burned down. Vehicles in the area were also destroyed by fire. Since the plane crashed in a residential area, there is a high likelihood of significant loss of life.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," said Air India spokesperson.