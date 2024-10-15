Ahsaas Channa finally struck off this thing from her bucket list

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actress Ahsaas Channa, who is known for ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Hostel Daze’, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Half CA’ and others, will be seen in the music video of ‘O Beliya’ for which she has collaborated with singer Darshan Rawal.

The actress shared that the song allowed her to strike off one wish of her bucket list, that of working and featuring in a romantic track.

Talking about the music video, Ahsaas said, "’O Beliya’ is a very sweet song, Darshan has done a fabulous job with it. I wanted to feature in a romantic song because I am a die-hard romantic at heart. So that made this song all the more special. I am very excited about it, and I hope the audience likes it”.

O Beliya's announcement video was recently shared giving a glimpse of the song. As per the video, the song has quite a modern and peppy vibe. Both Ahsaas and Darshan are seen wearing floral outfits in the poster.

Other than ‘O Beliya’, Ahsaas Channa has an interesting lineup in the OTT space. She is currently working on ‘Half CA’ season 2 and ‘Mismatched’ season 3.

Recently, she also walked the ramp for the first time during the Lakme Fashion Week.

Earlier, the actress shared her tips for a healthy mind and body on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

The actress told IANS at the time, “Mental health over the past few years has become my utmost priority. There are two avenues to mental health,internal and external. I am in control of everything internal and how I process and react to situations is ultimately up to me. ‘What happens externally is not in my control’, is my ultimate mantra. Working out and hitting the gym is not fun while doing it, but it’s something that helps after”.

“At the end of the day,there’s not one true solution,but do what you want to do without hurting others and yourself. Be kind to yourself, like you would be to a friend”, she added.

