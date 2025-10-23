Ahsaas Channa on Greater Kalesh: It’s Not Just About Being Relatable Anymore; It’s About Being Real

Ahsaas Channa recently stepped into a new chapter with Greater Kalesh, her first solo-led film on Netflix. Directed by Aditya Chandiok and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales, the Diwali special film captures the emotions of going home, love, arguments and the thread that keeps a family together. Recently, the actress opened up about her experience of headlining Greater Kalesh, and she spilled it all!

“Honestly, when I first read the script, it reminded me of those old-school Disney shorts,” she says and adds “It’s not your usual family drama; it’s gentle, familiar, and very kind-hearted. Everyone in the story knows everyone; this warmth is so rare to see now.” Amid the current wave of dark and heavy OTT shows, Greater Kalesh feels ‘light’ for Ahsaas. “It’s something you can watch with your parents, laugh at, tear up a little, and not feel drained,” she says while applauding the show’s writing.

Greater Kalesh tells the story of a young woman named Twinkle Handa, who returns home for a surprise Diwali visit, only to find that the comfort of one’s abode comes with its own share of discomfort. Ahsaas further dives into connecting with Twinkle and her guilt. “I’ve actually never lived away from home,” she admits and says, “My work’s in Mumbai, where my parents are too, so I’ve been really lucky that way. But I totally relate to Twinkle’s guilt, that feeling that you’re not spending enough time with your mum because you’re constantly working.” “Even if I’m home, I make sure to give my mother at least an hour every day, whether it’s coffee in the morning or just sitting together. She never makes me feel guilty for being busy, and that’s exactly how Twinkle’s mum is in the film, loving but quietly strong,” she adds thoughtfully.

As Twinkle, Ahsaas represents something softer, quieter and introspective as compared to her previous roles that were marked by hints of mischief. “We wanted her to be completely different from anything I’ve done before,” she explains. “She’s calm, she thinks before she reacts, she’s not performative. Most of my characters have been expressive and slightly dramatic - Twinkle is restrained. Playing her felt like growing up on screen.”

It is also the first time that Ahsaas steps into a character older than herself. “Twinkle’s probably in her late twenties, so I had to approach her with more stillness, physically, emotionally, even in how she speaks. That was a challenge I really enjoyed.” Further, Ahsaas opened up about working with director Chandiok, calling him the “warmest” directors she’s worked with.

As Greater Kalesh marks Ahsaas’s first solo-led Netflix film, the actress hasn’t “processed” the feeling yet, she reveals. “To have your face on a Netflix poster it’s surreal! It’s also my third project with them, and there are two more coming next year. It’s a dream for any actor to find a home like this,” she says and delves deeper into Twinkle’s arcs, saying “She’s complicated. She wants things her way, she overthinks, she probably has a touch of control, but she means well. I think her biggest kalesh is being misunderstood. She’s not perfect, but she’s real.”

“I think I’ve always wanted to act,” she says simply. “And I’ve been lucky to play characters people see themselves in. But with Greater Kalesh, I feel like I’ve stepped into a new space, it’s not just about being relatable anymore; it’s about being real,” she concludes.