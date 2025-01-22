Ahsaas Channa talks about how having an actor parent helps to gain insight in business side of entertainment

Mumbai, Jan 22 Actress Ahsaas Channa, who is known for ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Mismatched’ and others, has said that acting is a deeply personal journey, and for an actor to have an actor parent has no bearing on their craft.

She, however, said that having an actor parent surely helps to understand the business side in the field of entertainment.

The actress told IANS, “I’m not sure if being raised by an actor is fundamentally different from being raised by someone outside the industry when it comes to developing your skills as a performer. I believe that acquiring the skill set for the performing arts is a deeply personal journey”.

She further mentioned, “While I deeply value my mother as an actor and cherish all the experiences she has gained, which have taught me so much, I also understand her perspective when she says that my performance and craft must ultimately be my own journey. Developing my skills as an actor is something I have to build based on my own abilities, experiences, and dedication. That said, having a parent in the same industry has been immensely helpful in giving me insight into the business side of things. It’s provided me with a clearer perspective on the realities of how the industry functions, which is undeniably an advantage from that standpoint”.

Earlier, Ahsaas was seen in the music video of ‘O Beliya’ for which she collaborated with singer Darshan Rawal. The actress shared that the song allowed her to strike off one wish of her bucket list, that of working and featuring in a romantic track.

Talking about the music video, Ahsaas said, "’O Beliya’ is a very sweet song, Darshan has done a fabulous job with it. I wanted to feature in a romantic song because I am a die-hard romantic at heart. So that made this song all the more special. I am very excited about it, and I hope the audience likes it”.

