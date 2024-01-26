"AI is going to be fundamental in defining our future": Shahid Kapoor

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to come up with their new film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya,' Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon graced the pink city of Jaipur on Tuesday to promote their movie.

At the event in Jaipur, when the actor was asked about AI taking over human emotions in the near future, Shahid said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

He added, "And I think we are on the threshold of a time where AI is going to be very, very fundamental in defining our future. Um, and we wanted to make a fun film. We wanted to make a light film, we wanted to make a happy film. We wanna make a film, which is entertaining. But while we are doing all that in scenes that are actually funny, quirky, entertaining, we are talking about things that are relevant and that are, I think, not so far away from us."

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya' is slated to release on February 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor