“AI Will Make Film Making More Democratic.”: Shekhar Kapur Gets Real About the Future of Cinema

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has once again sparked an important conversation about the future of cinema, this time focusing on the disruptive potential of Artificial Intelligence in the film industry. In a thought-provoking post, Shekhar Kapur argued that the traditional power structures of Hollywood and mainstream cinema are poised for a major shake-up. “You’re going to the wrong people,” he wrote, pointing out that ‘A-listers’ and major studios have thrived on business models that are now becoming obsolete. According to Shekhar Kapur, these systems rely on massive budgets and exclusivity, this is a barrier that keep new voices out.

You’re going to the wrong people. ‘A Listers’ rose to the top on business models that are about to be defunct.



Studios in the US survive because they have built business models that are so expensive they create entry barriers



AI will make film making more democratic. So why… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 4, 2025

He believes AI will fundamentally change that equation. “AI will make filmmaking more democratic,” Shekhar Kapur said, questioning why those at the top of the pyramid would support a technology that threatens to level the playing field. The filmmaker emphasized that AI isn’t just an extension of existing tools like VFX, but a “completely new technology” that has the power to redefine creativity and storytelling itself.

Shekhar Kapur, known for his forward-thinking approach and acclaimed works like Elizabeth and Bandit Queen, has long championed innovation in cinema. His perspective highlights a growing global debate, whether AI will dilute artistic authenticity or empower a new generation of storytellers unrestricted by cost and access.As he gears up for his next project Masoom: The Next Generation, Shekhar Kapur’s reflections couldn’t be timelier. His words underline a larger truth, the next revolution in filmmaking won’t just be about technology, but about who gets to tell the story.