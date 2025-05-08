AICWA demands investigation into death of 'Kantara Chapter 1' junior artist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded an impartial investigation into the death of 'Kantara Chapter 1' junior artist MF Kapil.

AIWCA has also demanded an FIR against Rishab Shetty and the owners of the production house.

In the media release, the AICWA expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate demise of junior artist "MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala" who lost his life on May 6, allegedly during the shooting of the film "Kantara Chapter 1".

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expresses deep sorrow over the tragic demise of junior artist MF Kapil, aged 33, a resident of Moosarithara, Vaikom, Kerala, who lost his life on May 6, 2025, around 3:45 PM near Souparnika River, close to Kollur, Karnataka, during the shooting of the film "Kantara 2 (Chapter-1)," said AICWA as quoted in the media release.

As per AICWA, the actor and producer Rishab Shetty and his team have reportedly stated that "drowning while swimming" was the cause of the junior artist's death.

AICWA claimed, "According to the film's producer and owner of the production house, Rishab Shetty, the cause of death has been stated as drowning while swimming in the river. An FIR has been registered at Kollur Police Station regarding this incident."

While citing examples of recent accidents that have claimed the lives of people working on a film set, AICWA wrote,

"AICWA is gravely concerned that incidents of fatalities on film sets, such as the deaths of technicians during the shooting of Tamil films "Indian 2" and "Sardar 2," and the recent accident involving 20 junior artists traveling by bus last November, are consistently misrepresented. Producers and production houses often downplay the severity of such incidents, providing misleading information."

AICWA urges the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, to initiate a "high level, impartial investigation" into the death of MF Kapil to ensure "justice" for his family.

"Furthermore, AICWA demands that an FIR be filed against producer Rishab Shetty and the production house," added AICWA as quoted in the media release.

It has also asked the producers to provide financial compensation of Rs 1 crore to the bereaved family, acknowledging the immense loss they have suffered.

"In addition, AICWA appeals to the producers of "Kantara 2" to provide financial compensation of INR 1 crore to the bereaved family of MF Kapil, acknowledging the immense loss they have suffered," concluded AICWA.

The AICWA shared the media release through their X handle.

Amid the controversy, the Adarsh JA, the Executive Producer of Kantara Chapter 1, has clarified that the death of MF Kapil did not happen on the sets of the movie as there was no shooting scheduled on that day.

In the note sent by the team of Kantara Chapter 1, Adarsh JA, the executive producer of the film said, "We deeply regret the unfortunate incident and would like to respectfully clarify that it did not take place on the sets of Kantara. In fact, there was no shooting scheduled on the day the incident occurred. The incident happened during his personal trip with friends. We request everyone to kindly avoid any speculation linking it to the film."

Hombale Films also shared a note to offer their condolences to the family of Junior Artist MF Kapil. They also shared a clarification regarding the incident via Instagram, saying that the unfortunate event took place during his "personal engagement, outside the scope of any film-related activity".

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. In light of recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day and the unfortunate event took place during his personal engagement, outside the scope of any film related activity. We sincerely request everyone to refrain from drawing. unverified associations with the film or its crew.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of the superhit movie Kantara, which stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The movie is currently in production.

