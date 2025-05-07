Aimee Lou Wood shares how 'White Lotus' costar Patrick Schwarzenegger helped her for Met Gala debut

Washington [US], May 7 : Actress Aimee Lou Wood shared how her 'White Lotus' co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger eased her nervousness for her Met Gala debut.

She arrived with her White Lotus costar for the mega fashion event.

"When I found out that Patrick and I could go in the car together, 'cause originally we weren't meant to go in the car together, and then we were both like, 'Yeah, we need to go in the car together,' and so we made it work," said Wood said in an interview, reported People.

She added, "And as soon as I knew that, I thought, 'I can do this.' "

Taking to her Instagram handle she posted pictures from the gala night and wrote, in the caption, "@metmuseum Superfine: Tailoring Black Style ..FIRST MET MADE MAGIC AND MEANINGFUL BY:@cartier thank you SO much for having me. @ahluwalia creating this custom wonder which paid beautiful tribute to the theme. @felicitykay you excelled yourself... @shaynagold with @charlottetilbury doing her special witchcraft on my face

@garethbromell making me want to chop my hair off because of how cool I felt.

Socks are @bombas and they are donating to Rainbow Center on my behalf.

@patrickschwarzenegger making even the most nerve-wracking of places feel like home.

And the perfect ending to the night was eating chips and having endless chats with @ncutigatwa in my hotel room."

The gala with the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' was not Schwarzenegger's first time at the event, he also explained why attending with Wood was important to him, as per the outlet.

"I texted Aimee. I heard Aimee was coming and I immediately texted her, and I said, 'Can we please go together? I'm so nervous,' " said Patrick.

He said she replied, "'I was gonna text you the same thing!'," reported People.

For Schwarzenegger, the arrangement was "perfect."

"So I went, and we met up. I went to her hotel and we showed up together. It's great. It takes the nerves out of it that you have a real friend to come with," he added.

Schwarzenegger shared that although it was his third Met Gala, he suggested he and Wood go together "because we're both nervous and terrified."

He also said that he was able to start getting ready around "5:15 p.m." and able to get to her hotel by 6, meanwhile she started her Met Gala prep at noon.

This year's Met theme was inspired by guest curator Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, which explores "the Black dandy as both a concept and an identity signifier," according to People.

