“Aira’s resilience defines her character, " Nikeet Dhillon on Amazon miniTV’s Tujhpe Main Fida S2

Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the second season of its modern-day mystery drama, Tujhpe Main Fida. The new season takes viewers back to the mysterious Cole Town, where Marcus and Aira navigate the complexities of their love life. As they delve deeper into the town’s dangerous mysteries, will they resolve their differences and reunite, or is their story headed for a tragic end? The enthralling narrative is beautifully blended with mystery, love, romance, and excitement. Directed by Mann Singh Manku and produced by BBC Studios Productions, the series features the talented Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Nikeet Dhillon, who brings life into the character of Aira in the series, sheds light on her character. She said, “Aira is a multi-dimensional character who embodies calmness with a complex emotional landscape. She is deeply vulnerable, but her determination shines through in critical moments, as she never backs down from any challenging situation. She fiercely protects her mother and prioritizes her needs. Aira’s resilience defines her character as she faces personal and external challenges with steadfast courage. I hope that I was able to depict the role accurately and that the audience will relate to the story.”