Airport Diaries: Akshay Kumar flaunts gender-fluid fashion in palazzo pants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar never shies away from experimenting with sartorial choices. And with his latest appearance at the Mumbai Airport, the 'Kesari' actor promoted gender-fluid fashion in palazzo pants. Isn't it cool?

On Friday, Akshay was captured by paps before he entered the airport. He happily posed for the shutterbugs, flaunting his breezy look.

In the visuals circulating on social media, Akshay could be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with Homme Plisse Issey Miyake pants.

He elevated his casual look with tinted glasses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Jolly LLB 3' opposite Arshad Warsi. The teaser for the third instalment was unveiled on August 12, giving a glimpse into the funny yet intense clash between both the actors.

Saurabh Shukla is also returning as Judge Tripathi.

'Jolly LLB 3' will be released on September 19, 2025.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in 'Jolly LLB 2', a sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

