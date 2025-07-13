Airport diaries: Deepika Padukone stuns in a chic oversized shirt, flashes a smile as she heads to catch flight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport on Sunday morning, making a rare solo appearance without her husband Ranveer Singh and their daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

The actress, who recently embraced motherhood, seemed to be in a rush; however, she took a moment to smile and pose for the paparazzi.

The 'Pathaan' actress kept her airport look simple yet stylish. She wore an oversized blue and white striped shirt with puffed sleeves and paired it with classic blue jeans.

Her yellow sneakers added a bright pop of color to the outfit. Completing her look with black sunglasses and a tan handbag, she once again proved that airport fashion can be both comfortable and elegant.

The actress recently made headlines after reports surfaced that she stepped out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit,' which stars Prabhas in the lead. Though no official statement has been made, the rumoured exit has led to conversations around balancing work and motherhood in the film industry, especially regarding an eight-hour workday for new moms.

Both Deepika and the film's team have remained silent on the matter.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen as DCP Shakti Shetty in 'Singham Again.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor