Airport Diaries: Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes summer glam in all-white breezy outfit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : Fashionistas love experimenting with sartorial choices in summer as it's the season of vibrant colours, flowy dresses, and breezy outfits. Our Bollywood actresses have lately been giving a lot of ideas to women out there on how to nail their summer look. One of them is for sure diva Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On Sunday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a super cool all-white outfit. She looked stunning in a white kurta that she paired with matching pants. To elevate her look, she wore a white cape with a breezy kurta set.

She completed her outfit with black sunglasses, a handbag, and pink lip shade. Her hair was neatly tied back.

This outfit of Kareena is perfect for summer season as it looks so comfortable yet stylish.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

Recently, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to play the male lead in the film. However, due to certain reasons, he could not do the film. As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor