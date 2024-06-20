Airport diaries: SRK spotted with son AbRam, fans can't stop gushing over father-son duo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his son AbRam during the wee hours of Thursday.

Shutterbugs who were stationed outside the airport captured the father-son duo.

As they got out of the car, SRK affectionately held AbRam's hand and guided him through the check-in gates.

Shah Rukh was all smiles as he entered the airport with his little one. He was looking uber cool in a white shirt paired with a black sweater and blue jeans.

Reportedly, they are headed to London.

The visuals of SRK and Abram from the airport went viral, leaving fans elated.

" Adorable father-son Jodi," a social media user commented.

"How cute," another one wrote.

" Look at SRK's smile...he is the best," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

The film opened to largely positive reviews. Before 'Dunki' in December 2023, SRK was seen headlining blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film 'King.' Recently, a video of SRK was widely shared on social media where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him. Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

The video happened to be from a clip of Shah Rukh congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival. In the aforementioned video, a section of the Internet spotted the script of 'King' on the table next to him.

It also contained some additional details on its cover, which were not clearly visible in the video.

If reports are to be believed, 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor