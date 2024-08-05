Airport spotting: Madhuri Dixit opts for boss lady look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Monday marked a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport.

Before entering the airport, she was clicked by the paps. Donning a black blazer with black pants, Madhuri looked gorgeous as she elevated her airport look with glasses.

She was accompanied by her husband, Shriram Nene. He was also dressed up in black.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be touring the USA from August 8 to August 11, 2024, in a special four-city tour aptly titled 'The Forever Queen of Bollywood - Madhuri Dixit.'

She will visit New York, Dallas, New Jersey, and Atlanta, providing fans with an opportunity to celebrate this momentous occasion with her.

Expressing her excitement about the tour, Madhuri in a press release by VMPL said, "I have always loved meeting my fans because the feedback I get from them is amazing. Sometimes they come up to me and tell me how the various roles I have played in films have impacted their own lives or what kind of roles they would like to see me in. This exchange of thoughts is something I look forward to, and I love getting to know who they are and what their lives are like. I have always cherished these interactions with my fans."

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma', a family entertainer helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

