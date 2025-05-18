Aishwarya Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ as Abhishek and Aaradhya Join the Vibe in Viral Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan went to an event in Mumbai together. The Bachchan family attended the event at the Jio World Convention Centre, and singer Rahul Vaidya re-shared a video of them on his Instagram Stories. In this short clip, Rahul sang the popular song "Kajra Re" from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. Abhishek Bachchan gazed at Aishwarya, grinning and applauding as she danced. In addition, Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted dancing beside her mother. Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and Abhishek all wore cream ethnic attire for the event.

Since its release, Kajra Re has been an instant hit among fans and a successful song. Aishwarya Rai, Javed Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and Alisha Chinai sang the original song. It starred Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have gone to a number of events together in recent months. They celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in April. In an Instagram post, Aishwarya shared pictures with Abhishek, and Aaradhya. When Aishwarya shared the photo, she added a white heart emoji. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. In November 2011, they welcomed Aaradhya.

Abhishek last starred in Remo D'Souza's film Be Happy. In addition, Johnny Lever, Harleen Sethi, Nassar, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma star in the movie. On March 14, it was released on Prime Video. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Shreyas Talpade will all appear alongside Abhishek in Housefull 5. Alongside Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer, the comedy film directed by Tarun Mansukhani will also feature these actors. On June 6 of this year, Housefull 5 is expected to be released.