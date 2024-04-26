Aishwarya Khare of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ fame gifts herself solo trip to Seychelles on b’day
Mumbai, April 26 Actress Aishwarya Khare, who portrays Lakshmi in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has taken a break from the hectic shoot schedule and went on a solo trip to celebrate her birthday in the Seychelles.
Aishwarya said: "Taking a solo trip around my birthday was something I was looking forward to for a very long time. I believe going on a solo trip is really important as it helps you discover yourself, gain confidence, become more self-dependent, and step out of your comfort zone."
"I love going to places that make me feel closer to nature and connect me with the local people there who live a simple and tranquil life. Going to the Seychelles was on my bucket list, and I am so happy that I made it here this year.”
The actress mentioned that she even went scuba diving.
"It is one of my favourite adventure activities; it feels like meditation every time I do it. Discovering the aqualife underwater gives you a very heavenly feeling. I would love to live in the water if I could. I can without a doubt say that this was one of the best birthdays," she said.
