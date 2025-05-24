Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan twin in black as they arrive in Mumbai post-Cannes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Friday night after representing India at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, and the duo was seen greeting the paparazzi warmly outside the Mumbai airport.

Aaradhya, holding onto her mother, also smiled at the crowd as they made their way to the car.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated their outfits, both dressed in black.

Aishwarya wore a sleek black top paired with matching tights and a stylish coat, while Aaradhya donned a black top, denim jeans, and a black jacket.

At Cannes, Aishwarya continued her legacy of iconic red carpet moments. On the first day, she embraced a traditional look, wearing a regal ivory saree with a dramatic pallu and lace trail.

She completed the ensemble with a layered ruby necklace and a dash of sindoor, adding a cultural touch to her appearance.

For her second outing at the festival, she made a bold fashion statement in a custom creation by designer Gaurav Gupta.

The ensemble featured a striking black shimmer gown accompanied by a voluminous white cape.

The Banarasi brocade cape was handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' (2023), directed by Mani Ratnam, where she starred alongside a stellar cast including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala. She has not yet announced her next project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor