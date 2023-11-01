Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 50th birthday with daughter Aaradhya, mother Vrinda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who turned 50 today celebrated her birthday with daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai.

On her special day, Aishwarya attended an event with her daughter Aaradhya and her mother Vrinda Rai at the GSB Seva Mandal in Mumbai.

The 'PS-1' actor looked beautiful in a white chikankari salwar suit.

For glam, Aishwarya opted for a dewy makeup look with bold lips. She kept her tresses open and opted to compliment her look.

Aaryadha twinned with her mother in a white outfit.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Aishwarya can be seen cutting cake with family at an event.

Aishwarya didn't eat the piece of cake as she was fasting for her husband Abhishek Bachchan on Karwa Chauth.

Aishwarya blushed when the paparazzi sang birthday song for her.

After the cake cutting at the event, the birthday girl visited Siddhivinayak temple with her mother and daughter to seek blessings of bappa.

The mother-daughter can be seen posing for paps after offering prayers.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. She was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

