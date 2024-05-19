Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return to Mumbai from Cannes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : After a dazzling display at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to Mumbai, capturing hearts with her radiant smile as she exited the airport earlier today.

Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, the mother-daughter duo spread cheer among shutterbugs with their warm gestures.

Sporting a comfortable yet chic black and white printed ensemble, Aishwarya maintained her signature style, while Aaradhya looked adorable in a white sweatshirt.

As they made their way to their car, Aishwarya graciously waved at the paparazzi, acknowledging the love and attention.

A highlight of Aishwarya's Cannes journey was her captivating red carpet appearances, where she mesmerized onlookers with her elegance and grace.

From a stunning black and gold strapless gown to a dramatic blue and silver creation, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Aishwarya showcased her impeccable fashion sense, earning praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Her association with the Cannes Film Festival dates back to her debut in 2002, a moment etched in Bollywood history when she arrived in a chariot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of 'Devdas'.

Since then, Aishwarya has continued to captivate audiences with her sartorial choices and undeniable charm, earning her the title of 'Cannes queen'.

Over the years, Aishwarya has not only graced the red carpet but also served as a jury member, bringing a touch of Indian elegance to the prestigious event.

From traditional Indian attire to bold and experimental looks, Aishwarya has served it all!

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will conclude on May 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor