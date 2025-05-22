Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons cape featuring Bhagavad Gita Shloka, adds depth of Indian wisdom to exuberance of Cannes

Cannes [France], May 22 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who impressed fans earlier with her traditional Banarasi sari look, returned in a bold, black couture gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta on Thursday.

Aishwarya's gown, titled 'Heiress of Clam', was a custom-made piece from Gaurav Gupta Couture. The body-fitted gown was hand-embroidered in shades of silver, gold, charcoal, and black.

Adding more to her dramatic look, the actress completed her look with a Banarasi brocade cape, handwoven in Varanasi. The cape stood out not just for its rich texture but also because it was inscribed with a Sanskrit shloka from the Bhagavad Gita.

Aish was also joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who looked beautiful in a black outfit. In videos taht are going viral on social media, Aaradhya can be seen holding her mother's hand as they stepped out together.

On Wednesday, Aishwarya walked the iconic red carpet, channeling her inner desi bahu with a Manish Malhotra Banarasi saree and 'sindoor.' Her look reminded many of her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002, as back then, she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan in a traditional yellow saree. The year 2003 also saw Aishwarya bringing the grace of six yards to the international stage.

