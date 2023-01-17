Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets notice over non-payment of land tax in Nashik

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has landed in legal trouble after she was handed a notice by the administration of Maharashtra’s Nashik district for not paying land tax. According to information that has come to light, the Tehsildar has issued this notice, since Aishwarya has not paid Rs 22,000 as tax for her land in Sinnar, Maharashtra. The notice says that if the dues are not paid within 10 days of receiving the notice, appropriate action will be taken against her under section 174 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Act, 1966. Aishwarya owns land in Adwadi near Thangaon of Sinnar in Nashik. As much as 1 hectare of 22 R land in the hilly region is in the name of the actress.

According to sources, she has avoided paying the tax for an entire assessment year, despite repeated reminders and opportunities provided by the Nashik district administration. Along with Aishwarya, as many as 1200 property owners have been issued notices by the Sinnar Tehsil Office. The revenue department is taking action to complete all the recovery targets by the end of March. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently on a signing spree. After a huge success with Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS1,’ Aishwarya Rai may sign on for another Tamil film. The producers of Ajith’s next film approached her and asked her to co-star with him. Ajith’s next film, ‘AK 62,’ will hit the floors soon. Lyca Productions has officially announced that they will be funding the project. It will be directed by Vignesh Shivan, with music by Anirudh.Ajith and Aishwarya Rai collaborated early in their careers. They previously appeared together in the film ‘Kandu Kondein Kandu Kondein’ (2000), which was dubbed into Telugu as ‘Priyuralu Piliche’.



