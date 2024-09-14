Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dubai to attend SIIMA Awards

Dubai [UAE], September 14 : Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on Saturday reached Dubai to attend the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024.

Several visuals from Dubai surfaced online in which the mother-daughter jodi can be seen receiving a warm welcome.

Earlier, on Friday, actor Mrunal Thakur was also spotted arriving in Dubai.

SIIMA awards are currently underway. Many stars including Rana Daggubati and Pranita Subhash have already reached the venue, marking stylish presence on the red carpet.

Have a look at the pictures of the celebrities who attended the SIIMA Awards so far

Wearing a blue gown, Pranitha stole the attention of the paps with her ethereal look.

Rana arrived at the venue donning a teal blue blazer.

Simran Choudhary attended the event in a stunning black saree.

The 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards will take place till September 15.

Telugu film Dasara, Tamil film Jailer, Kannada film Kaatera and the Malayalam film 2018 bagged the most nominations. Srikanth Odela's Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh bagged 11 nominations, with Souryuv's Nani, Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna following closely with 10. Now it is to be seen who will take the trophies home.

