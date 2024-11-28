Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails airport-style game in minimals on way back from Dubai event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday after attending an event in Dubai.

Aishwarya looked stunning in a black and grey jacket paired with matching jeggings and sneakers. She left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal.

The actress was alone on her way back from Dubai, and her daughter Aaradhya, who frequently travels with her, was not present.

The 'Devdas' actress greeted and waved to the paps stationed outside the airport with a warm smile before getting into her car.

Recently, Aishwarya gave fans a glimpse of the festivities from her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai last week.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures from her daughter's special day on the occasion of her father, Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. One was a throwback picture of Aishwarya holding a newborn Aaradhya. The final was a picture of Aaradhya's birthday celebration in Mumbai, complete with smiles and family love.

One picture shows Aaradhya bowing respectfully before her late grandfather's portrait, while another captures Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai.

On the work front, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai, which took place in September this year.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

