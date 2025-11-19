Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Once a Bal Vikas student, always a Bal Vikas student

Mumbai, Nov 19 Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who attended the centenary celebrations of the late spiritual guru Shri Sathya Sai Baba, shared her fond memories of being a part of the Bal Vikas student program funded by the Shri Sathya Sai Baba trust.

The actress, who gave an elaborate speech at the event, spoke about her association with the guru. She told the attendees about her memories of being the Bal Vikas student. The actress shared that the guru’s presence, his principles, his teachings, guidance and his compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide.

She said in her speech, “I stand here today and in all humility and honesty can say that this divine message I have always held deeply close to my heart and put into practice in life. Once a Bal Vikas student, always a Bal Vikas student. Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five Ds, five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life”.

She further mentioned, “Discipline is the mark of a true human being. Dedication. Whatever you do, do it as an offering to God. Devotion. True devotion is the flow of love towards God. Once you have chosen the right path, never turn back. And discrimination as in the ability to choose between right and wrong. Truth and untruth. The very heart of spiritual life. Swami once said, ‘Education should not be for a living, but it is and should be for life’”.

Shri Sathya Sai Baba was known for teachings on service, compassion, unity, and establishing global educational and humanitarian institutions.

PM Modi, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the centenary celebrations of the guru in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

