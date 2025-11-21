Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays emotional tribute to father Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 21 Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been away from the silver screen for quite some time, recently paid an emotional tribute to her father, Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of her late father. In the throwback pictures, she can be seen with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and her late father. The throwback pictures were from Aaradhya’s childhood. The actress also shared a few recent pictures, paying tribute to her father.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14”.

Krishnaraj Rai was a Marine biologist. He died in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets birth and death anniversaries. The actor is the daughter of Krishnaraj and Brindya Rai.

Prior to this, the actress had attended the centenary celebrations of the late spiritual guru Shri Sathya Sai Baba. On the occasion, she spoke about her association with the guru, as she graced the event in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress was seen touching the feet of PM Modi.

During the event, the actress recollected her memories of being the Bal Vikas student, a program, funded by the Shri Sathya Sai Baba trust, which encourages children to live by the ancient truths or Sanathana Dharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. For the film, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The epic historical action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, released in 2023.

