Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her fan 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actress Aditi Bhatia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Aditi Bhatia, best known for her role in the TV serial 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', lived her fan-girl moment when she met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi dropped a stunning picture with Aishwarya.

"14 year old aditi is crying rn as she met her IDOL today!!!! As an actor i only strive to be just the 1% of the magic she brings to the big screen ok brb im jumping @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb thank u @lorealparis i love u <3," she captioned the post.

In the image, Aditi is seen dressed up in a white outfit. Aishwarya can be seen donning a black ensemble.

Aishwarya recently made heads turn with her walk at Paris Fashion Week.

She dazzled on the runway as the Indian brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, wearing a gold shimmering cape gown and showcasing her newly debuted blonde highlights. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan at the fashion event and she too posed with Kendal Jenner.

Aishwarya's niece Navya Nanda also turned showstopper at Paris Fashion Week this year. Navya walked the runway for cosmetic brand L'Oreal Paris.

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared an array of photographs and videos from the event, showcasing Navya's stunning appearance on the runway in a mini red dress.

"Little miss L'Oreal," Shweta captioned the post.

Jaya Bachchan was also spotted at a fashion event cheering for her granddaughter Navya.

