Aishwarya Rai birthday: Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma wish 'Devdas' star in adorable way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

On her special day, several sweet wishes have been pouring in for her.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture with Aishwarya and wrote, "Happiest birthday! Wishing you more happiness, success, love, and great health, my fellow bunt."

Anushka Sharma dropped an ethereal image of Aishwarya on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you love and light always."

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also extended warm greetings to Aishwarya on her birthday.

On his compay Bhansali Productions' Instagram, a post read, "From Nandini's magnetic charm to Sofia's warmth to Paro's fiery spirit, she continues to grace our screens with her versatile performances Wishing the beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb a very Happy Birthday [?]"

Aishwarya has featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas' and 'Guzaarish'.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama 'Iruvar' in 1997 and post that she was seen in many big Hindi films like 'Devdas', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Mohabbatein', 'Guru', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Taal' and many more. She was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

