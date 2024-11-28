Aishwarya Rai's Name Displayed Without Bachchan Surname at Dubai Event Amid Separation Rumours with Abhishek Bachchan; Video Goes Viral

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed the Global Women's Forum in Dubai on Wednesday, delivering a speech on women's empowerment amid swirling rumors about her separation from husband Abhishek Bachchan. During the event, a large screen behind her displayed her name as "Aishwarya Rai | International Star," omitting the "Bachchan" surname. The omission has sparked attention, with several videos and photos from the event circulating on social media.

The video from the Global Women's Forum in Dubai shows Aishwarya Rai’s name displayed as "Aishwarya Rai-International Star." The rumors about trouble in the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan began circulating after the actress attended a high-profile wedding with their daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek was seen with his family—Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan—at the same event.

"This gathering is more than just an event, it is a legacy of empowerment it is an honor, an absolute privilege to be here, at the global women's forum in Dubai 2024

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011. As of now, the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the ongoing divorce rumors.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have collaborated in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Dhoom 2 (2006), Umrao Jaan (2006), Guru (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), and Raavan (2010).