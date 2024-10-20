Aishwarya Sharma shares gorgeous pictures on Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Aishwarya Sharma, who essayed the role of Patralekha “Pakhi” in the romantic drama 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', took to her social media and shared a bunch of gorgeous pictures of herself on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

In the picture, Aishwarya looks stunning in a red saree with some essential jewellery. She left her hair open and used mang tikka to enhance her look. She shared several photos of herself in different poses that reflect the festival season. She wrote a caption, “Happy Karwachauth,” with a moon and some heart emojis.

Aishwarya and actor Neil Bhatt met on the set of ' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', and got married in 2021. Neil Bhatt also observed fast for his wife, and recently he shared his thoughts in an interview about this festival that read, “For Aishwarya and me, Karva Chauth is more than just a ritual- it’s a celebration of our love and what we mean to each other.

"Each year, as we both observe the fast, we’re reminded of the strength we draw from one another. On Megha Barsenge’s set, we’re creating our own little festival of love. With all the bustle of filming, we’re doing our best to showcase devotion, laughter, and the magic that Karva Chauth brings to relationships. To all those celebrating this day, I wish you a day filled with love and togetherness", he added.

Aishwarya started her acting debut in Colors TV’s Code Red in 2015. Then, she got the role of Jamvanthi in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan. Later in 2020, she starred as Patralekha in ‘ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' along with Neil Bhatt.

After that, she participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', where she became the 2nd runner-up. Then, she was also seen in 'Bigg Boss 17' with her husband Neil Bhatt, and she was eliminated at the 14th position.

