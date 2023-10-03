Aishwarya Sharma wins 'Ticket to Finale’ on 'KKK 13'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actor Aishwarya Sharma expressed her excitement as she became the first contestant on the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ to directly reach the grand finale by winning ‘Ticket to Finale’.

Aishwarya said, “Winning Ticket to Finale was a surreal moment for me. It was not easy to summon every ounce of courage and determination. I'm grateful that I got to make a statement through this stunt. I believe that actions speak louder than words. This stunt spoke for me and boosted my confidence to show up as the best version of myself on the show.”

On her competition with the challenger Hina Khan, she added, “Outperforming competitors and challenger Hina Khan took a lot of hard work and focus. While performing this stunt, I felt like everything was going against the goal I'd set for myself. Thankfully, the effort paid off. It was wonderful to see that my competitors were also happy for me.”

Aishwarya demonstrated balance and accuracy in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ stunt. She had to pick up flags from one truck and transfer them to another while driving a car. The fact that both vehicles were travelling back and forth concurrently presented the most obstacle.

Aishwarya experienced a variety of fears after this stunt, in addition to the pressure of having to prove one's daredevil prowess. Despite all, Aishwarya managed to get her ‘Ticket to Finale’, and it is yet unclear who she will face in the competition.

‘KKK 13’ airs on Colors.

