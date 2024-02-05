Aishwarya wishes "love, calm, peace" for hubby Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : As actor Abhishek Bachchan year today, the wishes have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Wife-actor Aishwarya Rai shared cute pictures to express her love for him.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya treated fans with photos along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2917CiSSF_/?img_index=1

The first image captures the Bachchan family- Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya all dressed in shades of red.

She also shared a childhood picture of birthday boy.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Here's wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless. Shine on!"

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Happy birthday AB."

One of the users commented, "God bless. Such an adorable family."

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan penned a special message for his son on his X.

The message read, "Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE .."

Abhishek also received adorable birthday wishes from his sister Shweta Bachchan.

Shweta uploaded a childhood picture of herself with Abhishek.

Sharing the image, she wrote, "It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know. it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song."

Abhishek and Aishwarya married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha.

The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is receiving appreciation for his performance in sports drama film, 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience.

