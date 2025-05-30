Ajay Devgn Addresses Rumours About Daughter Nysa’s Bollywood Career

Rumours of Kajol Devgan and Ajay Devgan's younger daughter Nysa making Bollywood debut have been again in news and this time Ajay Devgan given clear cut answers. Ajay and Kajol spoke about their daughter Nysa's plans of entering in Bollywood during the trailer launch of upcoming film and clarified that as of now she has no plans of entering in industry.

When media asked about the plans of Nysa's Bollywood debut Ajay Devgan said, When asked if the 22-year-old is interested in working in movies, Devgn clearly stated 'not yet.' He said, "At the moment, she is not interested in this kind of work."

Even tough Nysa is not part of industry, she is a very prominent name in Bollywood's social circle. Many times she has been spotted attending parties with friends, however she has no plan of entering in Bollywood.

During the trailer launch of 'Maa,' starring Kajol, Ajay Devgn addressed the growing trend of female actors, particularly new mothers, requesting eight-hour work shifts. Devgn, also a producer, noted that most filmmakers have accommodated this request without issue. He clarified that understanding prevails within the industry, with many filmmakers already implementing eight- to nine-hour shifts. He emphasized that the industry largely supports this shift, recognizing the needs of working mothers. 'Maa,' directed by Vishal Furia, is scheduled for release on June 27.