Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh Reunite to Drop the Ultimate Dance Song for Uncles in De De Pyaar De 2!

After winning hearts with its laugh riot trailer, De De Pyaar De 2 is ready to turn up the heat! With R. Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri adding new twists to Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s love story, the madness is just getting wilder.

While fans are still gushing over the romantic track, Raat Bhar from the film, the makers are now all set to drop another chartbuster, a Honey Singh track that’s poised to become the wedding song for uncles. Marking an exciting reunion, Honey Singh and Ajay Devgn are teaming up once again to create musical magic that’s bound to rule your playlists.

We’ve had songs for couples, friends, heartbreaks, and weddings but for the first time ever, Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh bring you a track specially made for the uncles to groove to! Get ready to witness Ajay Devgn like never before- vibing and grooving, with Rakul Preet Singh bringing her irresistible oomph factor.

This wedding season, it’s time for all the uncles to raise a toast as the ultimate track drops on 29th October, 2025!

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set for a theatrical release on 14th November, 2025.