Ajay Devgn attends screening of 'Do Patti' to cheer for his wife Kajol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday attended the special screening of his wife Kajol's latest film 'Do Patti'.

The couple arrived together at the venue and even happily posed for the shutterbugs. They both were twinning in black.

Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays a pivotal role in the film, too, marked a stunning appearance at the screening. She was accompanied by her family members.

Actors Shaheer Sheikh, Sunny Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were also spotted.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, will be released on Netflix on October 25.'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Kriti, who will be seen in dual role, in a press note shared, "Do Patti is incredibly special to me, not just because it's my first film as a producer, but also because it allowed me to explore my own duality on-screen. This film has been like my baby; Kanika and I have nurtured it from the start, especially in our capacity as producers and it's truly fulfilling to see this journey through with Netflix. Do Patti also has a poignant message woven in which is the reason why I chose to produce this film as my first, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Kajol is playing the role of a cop in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor