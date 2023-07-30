Ajay Devgn celebrates 13 years of ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : Actors Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut starrer gangster drama film ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ turned 13 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared a picture which he captioned, “Once upon a time in Mumbai (metro) #13YearsOfOnceUponATimeInMumbai.”

In the picture, the ‘Bholaa’ actor could be seen sitting inside Mumbai metro and looking outside the window.

Helmed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ektaa Kapoor ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ also starred Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, the film garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success.

In the film, Ajay portrayed the role of Sultan Mirza, a gangster, whereas Emraan played the role of Shoaib, who was inspired by Sultan Mirza and his style but later turns into his rival.

The film is also loved for its amazing songs like ‘I am in Love’, ‘Pee Loon’, and ‘Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein’.

Soon after Ajay dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Sultan Mirza naam hi kafi he,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Best film.”

The sequel of the film was titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaraa’ which was released in the year 2013 and starred Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

However, Ajay will be next seen in the sports drama film ‘Maidaan’ in which he will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, he also has director Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

